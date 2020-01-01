4 órája

Íme a 2020-as MTV VMA jelöltjei

A 2020-as MTV VMA gála augusztus 30-án jelentkezik a New York-i Barclays Centerből. Az idei rekorderek Lady Gaga és Ariana Grande 9-9 jelöléssel, őket követi Billie Eilish és a The Weekend 6-6 kategóriában.

A zene örömünnepének éjszakáján a nézők számos lebilincselő produkciót tekinthetnek meg a művészektől, akik New York öt városrészének ikonikus helyszíneiről jelentkeznek be. „Arra készülünk, hogy a 2020-as VMA-t visszahozzuk New Yorkba, a világ kulturális Mekkájába, ahol a zene és a szórakozás az emberek vérében van” – mondta Bruce Gillmer, a ViacomCBS Media Networks zenei programokért és előadói kapcsolatokért felelős elnöke.

A művészek, a rajongók, a stáb és a partnerek egészsége és biztonsága kiemelt fontosságú. A producerek és a Barclays Center vezetősége az állami és a helyi tisztviselőkkel szorosan együttműködve azon dolgoztak, hogy minden apró részlet kapcsán körültekintően, az egészségügyi előírásoknak megfelelően járjanak el. Az intézkedések hatására az összes érintett fél jelentős létszámbeli korlátozásokat vezetett be, kiemelten figyel a résztvevők távolságtartására, korlátozott kapacitással vagy éppen közönség nélküli produkciókkal dolgozik majd.

A 2020. augusztus 30-án, New York-i idő szerint este 8 órakor adásba kerülő MTV VMA gála különlegessége, hogy jelölteket a csatorna Twitter-platformján, a népszerű „Voice Tweet” funkciójával hirdették meg. Az idei díjátadó két új kategóriája a „Legjobb otthonról készített zenés videó” valamint a „Legjobb karantén-előadás”. Ezenfelül a felhasználók 15 gender-semleges kategóriából választhatnak, mint például „az Év Videója” vagy az „Év Előadója”.

A JELÖLTEK LISTÁJA

AZ ÉV VIDEÓKLIPJE

  • Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

AZ ÉV ELŐADÓJA

  • DaBaby – SCMG / Interscope Records
  • Justin Bieber – RBMG / Def Jam
  • Lady Gaga – Streamline / Interscope Records
  • Megan Thee Stallion – 300 Entertainment
  • Post Malone – Republic Records
  • The Weeknd – XO / Republic Records

AZ ÉV DALA

  • Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
  • Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
  • Post Malone – “Circles” – Republic Records
  • Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records

A LEGJOBB EGYÜTTMŰKÖDÉS

  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. J Balvin – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” – Epic Records / We The Best
  • Ed Sheeran ft. Khalid – “Beautiful People” – Atlantic Records
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records

FELTÖREKVŐ ELŐADÓ, Presented by Chime Banking

  • Doja Cat – Kemosabe / RCA Records
  • Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
  • Lewis Capaldi – Capitol Records
  • Roddy Ricch – Atlantic Records
  • Tate McRae – RCA Records
  • YUNGBLUD – Locomotion Recordings / Geffen Records / Interscope Records

LEGJOBB POP

  • BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
  • Halsey – “You should be sad” – Capitol Records
  • Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do” – Republic Records
  • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo – “Intentions” – RBMG / Def Jam
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records
  • Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records

LEGJOBB HIP-HOP

  • DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records
  • Eminem ft. Juice WRLD – “Godzilla” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
  • Future ft. Drake – “Life Is Good” – Epic Records / Freebandz
  • Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” – 300 Entertainment
  • Roddy Ricch – “The Box” – Atlantic Records
  • Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack

LEGJOBB ROCK

  • blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
  • Coldplay – “Orphans” – Atlantic Records
  • Evanescence – “Wasted On You” – BMG
  • Fall Out Boy ft. Wyclef Jean – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” – Island Records
  • Green Day – “Oh Yeah!” – Reprise / Warner Records
  • The Killers – “Caution” – Island Records

LEGJOBB ALTERNATÍV

  • The 1975 – “If You're Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – Dirty Hit / Interscope Records
  • All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster” – Fueled By Ramen
  • FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night” – AWAL
  • Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time” – Interscope Records
  • Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
  • twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

LEGJOBB LATIN

  • Anuel AA ft. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin – “China” – Real Hasta La Muerte
  • Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola” – Rimas Entertainment
  • Black Eyed Peas ft. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul – “MAMACITA” – Epic Records
  • J Balvin – “Amarillo” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj – “Tusa” – Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Maluma ft. J Balvin – “Qué Pena” – Sony Music Latin

LEGJOBB R&B

  • Alicia Keys – “Underdog” – RCA Records
  • Chloe x Halle – “Do It” – Parkwood / Columbia Records
  • H.E.R. ft. YG – “Slide” – MBK / RCA Records
  • Khalid ft. Summer Walker – “Eleven” – Right Hand Music / RCA Records
  • Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You” – Atlantic Records
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records

LEGJOBB K-POP

  • (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God” – Republic Records
  • BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment
  • EXO – “Obsession” – SM Entertainment
  • Monsta X – “SOMEONE'S SOMEONE” – Epic Records
  • Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)” Republic Records
  • Red Velvet – “Psycho” – SM Entertainment

VIDEO FOR GOOD

  • Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown” – 12 Tone Music Group
  • Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
  • Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records
  • H.E.R. - ”I Can’t Breathe” – MBK / RCA Records
  • Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” – Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Music Group
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records

LEGJOBB OTTHON KÉSZÜLT VIDEÓ

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower” – Interscope Records
  • Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U” – Republic Records / Def Jam
  • blink-182 – “Happy Days” – Columbia Records
  • Drake – “Toosie Slide” – OVO/Republic Records
  • John Legend – “Bigger Love” – Columbia Records
  • twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern” – Elektra Music Group / Fueled By Ramen

LEGJOBB KARANTÉN-ELŐADÁS

  • Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon
  • CNCO – Unplugged At Home
  • DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether
  • John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series
  • Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home
  • Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute

LEGJOBB RENDEZÉS

  • Billie Eilish – “xanny” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by Billie Eilish
  • Doja Cat – “Say So” – Kemosabe / RCA Records – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
  • Dua Lipa – “Don't Start Now” – Warner Records – Directed by Nabil
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Directed by Dave Meyers
  • Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Directed by Anton Tammi

LEGJOBB KÉP

  • 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler
  • Camila Cabello ft. DaBaby – “My Oh My” – Syco Music / Epic Records – Cinematography by Dave Meyers
  • Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
  • Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Capitol Records – Cinematography by Arnau Valls
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Cinematography by Oliver Millar

LEGJOBB MŰVÉSZETI KONCEPCIÓ

  • A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Polo Grounds Music / RCA Records – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Art Direction by Anna Colomé Nogu ́
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks
  • Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Art Direction by Christian Stone
  • Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
  • Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Republic Records – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

LEGJOBB VIZUÁLIS EFFEKTEK

  • Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Drive Studios
  • Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Island Records – Visual Effects by Hoody FX
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4
  • Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Mathematic
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios
  • Travis Scott – “HIGHEST IN THE ROOM” – Epic Records / Cactus Jack – Visual Effects by ARTJAIL, SCISSOR FILMS & FRENDER

LEGJOBB KOREOGRÁFIA

  • BTS – “On” – Big Hit Entertainment – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun
  • CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Sony Music Latin / RCA Records – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami
  • DaBaby – “BOP” – SCMG / Interscope Records – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry
  • Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Warner Records – Choreography by Charm La'Donna
  • Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Streamline / Interscope Records – Choreography by Richy Jackson
  • Normani – “Motivation” – Keep Cool / RCA Records – Choreography by Sean Bankhead

LEGJOBB VÁGÁS

  • Halsey – “Graveyard” – Capitol Records – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
  • James Blake – “Can't Believe the Way We Flow” – Republic Records – Edited by Frank Lebon
  • Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Atlantic Records – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan
  • Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – RCA Records – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico
  • ROSALÍA – “A Palé” – Columbia Records – Edited by Andre Jones
  • The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – XO / Republic Records – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana
